ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rodney Beese, 64, of Rochelle, was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for a July 2021 bank robbery.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Beese robbed the Central Bank Illinois, at 340 May Mart Drive in Rochelle, on July 6th, 2021, after he approached the teller and showed a note demanding cash from the drawer.

Beese pleaded guilty to the crime on December 6th, 2021.

In addition to his 46-month sentence in federal prison, Beese must serve three years of supervised release.

Beese is currently in custody in the Winnebago County Jail on a U.S. Marshal’s hold.