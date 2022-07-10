ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — It is never too early to start Christmas shopping.

Local vendors showcased their products this weekend during “Christmas in July.” The craft fair benefitted the Vince Carney Community Theatre in Rochelle, where volunteers stage productions throughout the year.

Money raised during “Christmas in July” will help make improvements at the Lincoln Arts Center. Among them, the non-profit hopes to improve the parking lot.

Organizers said that it is never too early to look towards the giving season.

“Not many people do it,” said Melissa Doe, coordinator of ‘Christmas in July.’ “A lot of crafters don’t like doing shows in July because it’s so hot, and so it was a good opportunity for an indoor event.”

The Vince Carney Community Theatre has more shows and events coming up.