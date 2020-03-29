Rochelle city leaders shave their heads to raise money for local food pantry

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — City leaders in Rochelle made a sizable donation for COVID-19 awareness–by cutting off their hair.

City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh and Ryan Griefenkamp of “We Care Rochelle” vowed to shave off their locks if the community raised $1 thousand for the Rochelle Food Pantry.

The community stepped up to the plate, so they had to keep their word. The residents saw their offer and doubled it–raising more than $2 thousand in 24 hours.

“It’s a scary time in our country and there are people in need, especially now. But you know what, when you’re raising money for a good cause sometimes you’ve got to give something up. If the worst that I have to do is cut my hair, then I’m okay,” explained Fiegenschuh.

The Rochelle Food Pantry has been serving more families than usual due to COVID-19 layoffs.

