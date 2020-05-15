Rochelle gives residents ok to have garage sales

Breaking News
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents in Rochelle were given guidelines on how to hold garage sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

The number of customers must be limited to two at a time. Mouth and nose coverings should be worn, and social distancing of 6 feet should be adhered to, according to the Ogle County Health Department.

In Winnebago County, garage sales are not allowed by order of the Winnebago County Health Department.

