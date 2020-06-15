Rochelle holds grand opening for Pilot Travel Center

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Drivers in Ogle County now have a new site to fuel up before hitting the road. Rochelle welcomed Pilot Travel Center with a grand opening ceremony on Monday.

On top of fuel, the center offers full amenities for truck drivers such as showers and laundry services. The site has created about 50 jobs. The city is also expecting $3 million in new tax revenue.

The center is located on Highway 38 just off the Interstate-39 exit. City leaders hope more businesses will call the area home.

“Once we got utilities across I-39, as well as prior to this we crossed I-88 south of town, but once those utilities crossed, then you’re working up the opportunity for more commercial, industrial growth, out in this area being served by city utilities, sewer, water as well,” Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows explained.

As part of the celebration, Pilot Company also donated $5,000 to Rochelle High School which will be used for technology programs.

