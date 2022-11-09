ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rochelle broke ground on its Intermodal Transload Center on Steward Road on Wednesday.

The project is a collaboration between the city, the Greater Rochelle Economic Development Corporation, and Burlington Junction Railway.

The intermodal service onloads and offloads cargo onto freight cars.

A similar facility was idled by Union Pacific in 2019, creating higher costs and shipping delays for local businesses.

Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows says more private-public partnerships need to happen.

“This is the wave of the future. As things get tougher we need to be not so much about, we don’t care who gets the credit, it’s just that it gets done,” he said “And we have to be smart enough to look forward and have the vision. We need to collaborate with the folks, public and private, to make things happen. It’s much easier that way. There’s strength in numbers.”

The rail yard is expected to open Spring 2023.