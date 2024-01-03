ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Rochelle Community Hospital announced Wednesday that it is now requiring that visitors and staff to any of its facilities wear a face mask due to a rise in cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV.

The new orders apply to patients, staff, and visitors.

Hospitals are working to get ahead of a growing risk of transmission as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have listed Ogle, Winnebago, and Boone County as “high risk.”

Stephenson and Rock counties are at “medium risk” for transmission.

Illinois’ state face mask mandate for the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on February 28th, 2022.