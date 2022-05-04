ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — There are hundreds of job openings in just one city in the stateline, and residents can snag one on Friday.

Rochelle is hosting a city-wide job expo. Over 40 local companies will be there, from retail to commercial and industrial. Some jobs will be offered on the spot, while others come with hiring bonuses and other incentives.

City leaders believe there is something for everyone.

“The workforce issues in this country are huge, the economy is predicated upon whether or not we have good qualified people willing to come to work,” said Jason Anderson, economic development director for the City of Rochelle. “In Rochelle, Illinois today, there are over 300 available jobs. People who are looking for the opportunity to improve their job situation, improve their wages or get into a whole new field, those opportunities are in Rochelle.”

The expo is Friday at the gym of Rochelle Township High School, 1401 E. Flagg Rd., from 12:30-4:30 p.m.