ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rochelle man has been arrested after he was shot while breaking into a home, according to police.

It happened back in February on E. Fowler Road in rural Rochelle. Deputies were called to a home around 1 a.m.

Zachary Johnson, 28, had been shot. Investigators said that someone living at the home opened fire after he broke in.

He is also accused of trying to break into a nearby Oak Ridge Drive home, though he was unsuccessful.

Johnson was arrested last Thursday. He is charged with Criminal Trespass to a Residence and Aggravated Battery. He has since bonded out of the Ogle County Jail.

He is due back in court later this month.