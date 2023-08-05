MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rochelle man faces fraud, forgery, and counterfeit charges after equipment used to create fake identification cards, driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards were found in a U-Haul van on Thursday.

Jason Guzman, 29, was pulled over around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning after a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed the U-Haul traveling southbound on N. 2nd Street with no head or rear lights, according to court documents.

Police searched the vehicle after a K-9 called to the scene alerted officers for the probable presence of narcotics.

A search of the van found items used in the manufacturing of fraudulent cards, including 46 blank identification cards, 27 blank debit cards, 10 blank credit cards and 27 watermarked blank pages of printed Illinois driver’s license cards.

Police also recovered two cameras, four “professional” camera lenses, a “professional” light strobe, a bottle of black Canon ink and two boxes of invisible UV ink; along with numerous USB drives, cell phones, cable cords, computers and computer accessories.

In addition to items used to create fraudulent cards, Guzman allegedly possessed 18 driver’s licenses from different states, 36 pages of blank bank checks, 52 credit cards, several hundred pieces of jewelry and tools consistent with making jewelry.

Guzman was charged with possession of a fraudulent ID card, forgery, possession of a counterfeit credit/debit card, altering credit/debit cards, bank fraud and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $3,000 bond.