OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County detectives have arrested Jesus F. Cornjeo-Garcia, 37, on charges that he downloaded child pornography.

Illinois State Police led an investigation involving Cornjeo-Garcia in December 2022 after receiving information that incriminated him.

Cornjeo-Garcia is a resident of Rochelle.

He was arrested on February 15th after police executed a search warrant and found evidence to support the charges, of 8 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, authorities said.

He was booked into the Ogle County Jail.

Possession of Child Pornography is a Class 2 Felony in Illinois.