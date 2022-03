OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Everett Bradley, 55, was found guilty of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Battery of a Child on Wednesday, according to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Bradley was charged after Rochelle Police were called to a hospital in February 2018, after a child was brought in with injuries.

Bradley was developed as a suspect in the case.

His sentencing date has yet to be set.