ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A single-vehicle crash in Rochelle on Friday left one man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

According to police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Twombly Road and State Route 251 in Rochelle around 10:27 p.m.

A black Ford SUV was traveling southbound on Route 251 when it “failed to negotiate a curve” at the intersection. The vehicle traveled across the northbound Route 251 lane and off into a ditch on the west side.

The vehicle reportedly struck two signs and an electrical box before coming to rest in the southeast ditch of the intersection.

The driver of the Ford SUV, Denise Reisinger, 67, of Rochelle, was unharmed. The vehicle’s back seat passenger, 82-year-old Frederick Reisinger, was transported to Rochelle Community Hospital for his injuries.