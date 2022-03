OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Eduardo Vega, 41, of Rochelle, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison on charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

According to the Ogle County State’s Attorney, Vega was found guilty in September 2021.

Rochelle Police investigated allegations against Vega made in September of 2015, involving a minor victim who was under the age of 13.

In addition to his sentence, Vega must serve 2 years of mandatory supervised release.