OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County State’s Attorney announced Thursday that Talon Drown, 25, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for criminal sexual abuse of a female minor.

The Rochelle Police Department was made aware of allegations against Drown in September 2021. After an investigation, he was arrested and charged with the crime.

Following his incarceration, Drown will be required to register as a sex offender for life.