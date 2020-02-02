Rochelle man wanted for mobile home park stabbing

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Francisco Vasquez, who’s wanted in connection with a stabbing Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the Shangri La Mobile Home Park, at 10978 E. Fisher Road, at 4:30 a.m. where they found stabbing victim.

The victim was taken to a Rockford hospital.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to Vasquez’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Vasquez’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-228-4488 or the Ogle County Sheriff, at 815-732-2136.

