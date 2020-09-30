Rochelle offering $1K per week to businesses impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rochelle is offering $1,000 a week to local businesses impacted by Gov. JB Pritzker’s latest round of coronavirus mitigations.

According to the City, eligible restaurants and bars will be able to receive the weekly payments for up to 6 weeks.

An application for the grant funds will be made available on the City’s website on Friday, October 2nd.

“Our small businesses are vital to the local economy,” said City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. “It is essential that we do everything to support them through this by investing in this community. I encourage all of our residents to do the same.”

In addition, customers “spending $300 at local businesses that were deemed non-essential by the Governor’s executive order, RMU Customers may submit receipts to enjoy a $60 credit on a utility bill. Residents may take advantage of this program twice per household through the end of 2021.”

The City has established a Façade Improvement Program, Cash Mob, and waived building permits for small businesses in the community all as a means to assist the entrepreneurs in the community.

