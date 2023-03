ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Rochelle Police needs residents’ help to identify the suspect of a funeral home break-in.

Security cameras caught images of the incident that happened at Beverage-Lyons Funeral Home on March 17. Officers said that the suspect broke in around 4:30 a.m.

It is not clear if anything was taken.

Residents who know who the suspect is should call the Rochelle Police Department, (815) 562-2131.