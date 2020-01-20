Rochelle restaurant wins national ‘Community Cafe of the Year’ award

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kitchen Table announced Monday it had won the ‘Community Cafe of the Year’ award, beating out 35 contenders nationwide.

The award was be given out by the organization “One World, Everybody Eats.”

The Kitchen Table was started by Grant and Carolyn Brown and strives to feed needy people in the Rochelle area, regardless of what they are able to pay.

On the restaurant’s Facebook page Monday, it announced: “We can officially say, WE WON!! Thank you all for the votes during the contest and for hanging in there with us! We couldn’t have done it without you!”

The Kitchen Table was also featured on Mike Rowe’s Facebook program “Returning the Favor” last year.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

