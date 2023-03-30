ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new State of Illinois investment means that a local community will get some help as it expands its freight capabilities.

Rochelle will receive nearly $7 million from the Illinois Competitive Freight Program. The funds will be used for the Northeast Illinois Transload Intermodal Facility.

Illinois will invest $200 million in federal dollars in 22 port, rail and highway projects in all across the state.

“All of these projects announced by the Governor today are worthwhile projects for investment,” said Omar Osman, Illinois’ secretary of transportation. “They make the movement of goods and people much more efficient by removing bottlenecks and adding capacity in key strategic locations.”

Tons of freight moves through Illinois every year, 1.6 billion tons to be exact. That freight is valued at $2.5 trillion.