DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rochelle woman was airlifted to the hospital Friday evening after rolling her vehicle three times in DeKalb County.

Deputies were called to a single car accident on Perry Road, near the W. County Line, around 5:31 p.m., according to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

They found a vehicle in the south ditch when they arrived. The driver, 30-year-old Jannet Pacheco-Vazquez, needed medical attention.

An investigation determined the Pacheco-Vazquez had been traveling west at a high rate of speed when she lost control and swerved into the south field, rolling three times before coming to a rest.

Pacheco-Vazquez was airlifted to a Rockford hospital. She has been cited for Improper Lane Usage, Driving on a Suspended License and Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.