Rochelle woman arrested for DUI crash

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rochelle woman was arrested for allegedly drinking and driving, then crashing her car.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies and Rochelle Police were called to E. Illinois Route 64 for a single vehicle crash.

A brief investigation found that Sara Hall was headed west when she hit a guard rail. The 54-year-old had reportedly been drinking.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and received several citations, including a DUI.