Rochelle’s Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival canceled due to coronavirus

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival Committee announced the cancellation of their 2020 event over coronavirus concerns.

The committee said keeping thousands of people at a safe social distance for the transmission of COVID-19 would be impossible, according to the City of Rochelle.

Summer events are in question all across the state, since there is currently no vaccine or treatment for the highly contagious disease.

Rockton’s Old Settlers Days also announced it was cancelling the 2020 event last week.

