Flat design illustration of male hand holding smartphone. Emergency call for help on the phone number 911 – vector

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A reminder for resident who have the emergency SOS feature on their cell phones turned on.

The Rock County 911 Communications Center reported that they have had over 50 hangups in 12 hours.

They are asking residents to check their emergency SOS setting and to be careful of pocket dials if it is turned on.

The center has had what they call “an abundance” of 911 pocket dials from cell phones.

Even if someone hangs up, a squad is sent out to track the location and talk with the caller, which the communications center said is very time consuming.