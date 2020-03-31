Rock County announces 1st death from coronavirus

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Public Health Department announced the death of a 53-year-old resident from COVID-19.

The RCPHD said the individual had no known contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19, and not traveled internationally, but had traveled to Milwaukee 10 days prior to exhibiting symptoms.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that one of Rock County’s citizens has passed away from COVID-19. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones. We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we must continue to maintain social-distancing and adhere to the Safer At Home Order. Together, we will overcome these challenges and difficult days.” said Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval.

There are 1,351 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin. Statewide, 16 individuals have died due to complications related to COVID-19. There are a total of 16 confirmed positive cases in Rock County and one death, which is not yet reflected in the statewide total.

