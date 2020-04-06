Rock County announces 2nd death from coronavirus

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Health Department has announced another resident has died from COVID-19.

According to updated statistics released Sunday, Rock County has recorded 28 positive cases of coronavirus and 2 deaths.

More information was not given by the health department.

There are currently 2,267 cases in Wisconsin, with 68 deaths reported in the state.

MORE HEADLINES:

