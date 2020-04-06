Breaking News
Wisconsin suspends Tuesday’s presidential primary until June

Rock County announces 2nd death from coronavirus

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Health Department has announced another resident has died from COVID-19.

According to updated statistics released Sunday, Rock County has recorded 28 positive cases of coronavirus and 2 deaths.

More information was not given by the health department.

There are currently 2,267 cases in Wisconsin, with 68 deaths reported in the state.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories