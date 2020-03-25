Rock County confirms 3 new cases of coronavirus, 6 total

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Health Department announced that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus doubled from three to six on Wednesday.

There are now 585 cases across the state of Wisconsin.

The health department said the first case in Rock County was a 57-year-old person, the second a 29-year-old. The county’s third confirmed case was reported on Friday.

The condition of the patients was not disclosed.

