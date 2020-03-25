Live Now
White House daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing

Rock County confirms 3 new cases of coronavirus, 6 total

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Health Department announced that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus doubled from three to six on Wednesday.

There are now 585 cases across the state of Wisconsin.

The health department said the first case in Rock County was a 57-year-old person, the second a 29-year-old. The county’s third confirmed case was reported on Friday.

The condition of the patients was not disclosed.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories