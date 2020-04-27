Rock County correctional officer tests positive for COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a correctional officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is working to trace contacts of the affected officer, and the jail has been working to reduce exposure to the inmate population.

Police say no inmates at the Rock County Jail have tested positive for the virus and no one is exhibiting symptoms.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

