ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered minor injuries in a collision with a tow truck, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened around 3:53 p.m. at E L T Townline Road and South Prairie Avenue in Turtle Township, police said. The deputy was headed to help another jurisdiction that had a report of a victim with a gunshot wound, officials explained.

The occupants of the tow truck also suffered minor injuries, police said. The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.