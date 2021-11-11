Rock County Deputy Sheriff dies unexpectedly

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Deputy Sheriff Bradley Kaderly died on Wednesday, the police department said today.

Kaderly was off duty at the time of his death, which was characterized by the department as “untimely and unexpected.”

Deputy Kaderly was hired at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on August 1, 2005. During his time at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Kaderly was assigned to the Patrol Division and worked Third and First Shifts and was a member of the Recreational Safety Team.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Kaderly’s family and friends as they begin to mourn his loss,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.