Rock County healthcare providers make ‘crucial request’ for medical supplies

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County healthcare providers say they’re beginning to see a shortage of personal protective equipment and are asking for masks, gowns, or face shields.
Rock County officials made the public request on Tuesday, and ask that suppliers contact them at 608-290-4589 or eoc.eoc@co.rock.wi.us with the quantity and cost of the supplies available, and the contact person for coordination.
