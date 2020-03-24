Rock County healthcare providers make ‘crucial request’ for medical supplies

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 file photo, a surgeon directs a special camera to be able to view his patient’s cancer tumor on monitors while performing surgery at a hospital in Philadelphia. As the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads, many cancer surgeries are being delayed, stent procedures for clogged arteries have been pushed back and infertility specialists were asked to postpone helping patients get pregnant. In March 2020, doctors in virtually every field are scrambling to alter care. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County healthcare providers say they’re beginning to see a shortage of personal protective equipment and are asking for masks, gowns, or face shields.

Rock County officials made the public request on Tuesday, and ask that suppliers contact them at 608-290-4589 or eoc.eoc@co.rock.wi.us with the quantity and cost of the supplies available, and the contact person for coordination.

