Rock County issues new guidelines that will allow most businesses to reopen on Thursday

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Health Department has decided to terminate the county’s safer-at-home order on Thursday, May 21st, allowing businesses to reopen by following new safety guidelines.

The guidelines include requiring businesses, restaurants, bars, churches and offices to meet physical distancing standards, including limiting capacity to 25% and providing protective measures, and restricts private gatherings to 10 people or less.

Salons, spas and tattoo parlors are allowed one client per employee, with no walk-ins.

Visitors to senior centers are still restricted, and festivals, carnivals, concerts and fairs are still prohibited.

Residents are still encouraged to wear face masks in public and observe social distancing of at least 6 feet.

The guidelines also recommend avoiding travel outside of Rock County, and encourages individuals who may be vulnerable to the risks of COVID-19 to stay home until a vaccine or proven treatment becomes available.

Read the full reopening plan here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

