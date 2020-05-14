Rock County issues stay-at-home order after Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns state order

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock County says it will enforce a stay-at-home order for the community to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers extension on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 is present and being actively transmitted throughout Rock County, as as of the date of this order, there are 380 confirmed positive cases and 13 COVID-19 related deaths,” the Rock County Health Department said.

After the order was overturned, reports surfaced of several Wisconsin bars reopening and being packed with customers.

President Donald Trump praised the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order with a tweet on Thursday morning.

“The most effective way to prevent, control and suppress COVID-19 is for State Officials and the State Legislature to work together and implement a state-wide approach. This has not occurred, and therefore it is reasonable and necessary to take local actions,” the statement continued.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26th. “Violation of, or failure to comply with this Order is a crime punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both,” the health department continued.

“RCPHD is developing plans for scaling back order restrictions as local data indicates,” it said.

