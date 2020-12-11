Rock County Jail testing all inmates after COVID-19 outbreak

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Jail is testing inmates at its facility as administrators deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson says about 175 of 230 inmates have been screened, and 29 have tested positive so far.

Every inmate is expected to be tested by the end of today, and officials say more positive cases are expected.

“We understand that there may be multiple rounds of testing, continual cleaning, duties that we will have to handle that we haven’t had to in the past, long hours, overtime,” Knudson said. “Officers may end up working in a much more difficult environment than they have in the past. But, I believe we are up to the task.”

Jail officials say they are working with the Rock County Health Department to deal with the outbreak.

