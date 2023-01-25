ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County Sheriff’s K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.

According to police, a deputy stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey on I-39/90 near State Highway 59 on Tuesday and the deputy’s K9 partner, Kamo, sniffed out the drugs.

Police said 7,095 grams of cocaine were found.

The driver, Sulstine Brown-Robinson, 69, of Chicago, and passenger, Tony Wooden, 47, of Chicago, were charged with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Both Brown-Robinson and Wooden were booked into the Rock County Jail.