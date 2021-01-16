Rock County man arrested for 7th OWI

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Saturday morning around 4:45 a.m., deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 6300 block of W. Plymouth Church Road in Rock Township for a traffic complaint.

A witness told police that a truck was driving around in his yard and got stuck. The driver, later identified as John C. Falk, was seen breaking into the resident’s shed and using a shovel to try to get his vehicle out of the snow.

Officials say that Falk appeared intoxicated and refused to take a field sobriety test. He was arrested for OWI 7th offense (felony).

Falk is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

