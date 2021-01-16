ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Saturday morning around 4:45 a.m., deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 6300 block of W. Plymouth Church Road in Rock Township for a traffic complaint.
A witness told police that a truck was driving around in his yard and got stuck. The driver, later identified as John C. Falk, was seen breaking into the resident’s shed and using a shovel to try to get his vehicle out of the snow.
Officials say that Falk appeared intoxicated and refused to take a field sobriety test. He was arrested for OWI 7th offense (felony).
Falk is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: Biden to elevate role of science with cabinet picks
- Trump administration carries out 13th and final execution
- Protests demand Ted Cruz’s resignation at senator’s Houston office
- Rock County man arrested for 7th OWI
- More than 30 lawmakers call for investigation into ‘suspicious’ access to Capitol Complex ahead of breach