ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County man has been arrested after he was found to be possessing child pornography.

A search warrant was executed in the 100 block of S. Center Street in the Village of Orfordville around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation led to the arrest of 21-year-old Aaron J. Myhre of Orfordville.

Myhre was arrested and is currently being held in the Rock County Jail on eight counts of Possession of Child Pornography. His first court appearance is on June 30 at 3 p.m.