Rock County man arrested for possession of child pornography

CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — 55-year-old Bradley Price, of Clinton, was arrested Monday on 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Price was arrested after detectives conducted simultaneous search warrants at the Radisson Hotel in the City of Fond du Lac and a residence in the 700 block of Carol Street in Clinton.

Police say multiple electronic devices containing evidence were seized.

Price is being held at the Rock County Jail. He is due in court on February 26th.