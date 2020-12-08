Rock County man arrested on child pornography charges

CENTER, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year-old William Drefahl on 10 counts of child pornography on Tuesday.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1700 block of N. Coon Island Road after a several-week long investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s Bureau and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Drefahl will be held at the Rock County Jail until his initial court appearance tomorrow, December 9th.

