Rock County man arrested on child pornography charges

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced child pornography charges against 54-year-old James K. Leggett, of Union Township, on Friday.
According to the police, Leggett’s arrest was the outcome of a several week-long investigation by Rock County detectives.
He is being held at the Rock County Jail until his court appearance on Monday, October 5th.
