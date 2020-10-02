Rock County man arrested on child pornography charges

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced child pornography charges against 54-year-old James K. Leggett, of Union Township, on Friday.

According to the police, Leggett’s arrest was the outcome of a several week-long investigation by Rock County detectives.

He is being held at the Rock County Jail until his court appearance on Monday, October 5th.

