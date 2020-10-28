Rock County man charged in hit and run of 2 pedestrians

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — 45-year-old Michael Massa has been charged in connection with a hit and run that injured two pedestrians Saturday night.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department, officers responded to a hit and run crash that happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 5800 block of E CTH X in the Town of Turtle. Police say two pedestrians were crossing the highway when they were hit by an SUV, which continued into the village of Clinton without stopping.

Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

On Tuesday, detectives met with Massa, of Clinton, who said he was driving in the area at the time of the crash and “hit something.” Police say Massa’s 2003 GMC Yukon had evidence of damage and was seized.

Massa was charged with two felony counts of Duty Upon Striking Person or Attended or Occupied Vehicle.

He was taken into custody at the Rock County Jail, and is scheduled to appear in court on December 1st.

