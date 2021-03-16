Rock County man charged with child sex crimes

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff has arrested 34-year-old Noah Eisele, of Fulton, for several sex crimes involving children.

According to police, detectives executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of W. Emerald Terrace on Tuesday, March 16th.

Eisele was charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Using a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime, Causing a Child to View or Listen to Sexual Activity, Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Distribution of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

He is being held in the Rock County Jail with a court appearance on March 18th at 3 p.m.