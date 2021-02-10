Rock County man charged with repeated sexual assault of 2 minors over 4 years

CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — 46-year-old Ronald Torkilson, of Clinton, has been accused of repeated sexual assault of two minors over a 4 year period.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation of Torkilson’s behavior began in December, after a report that he had sexually assaulted two minors over a period of time from 1997 to 2001.

After police investigated the claims, Torkilson was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child.

He is due in court on March 16th, 2021.