Rock County man dies after rollover tractor accident

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — On Saturday shortly around 1:00 p.m., deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Officeresponded to a rollover accident near E. CTH N in Milton Township.

Officials say a male was pinned against a tree in a farm field. On arrival, officers found a 69-year-old man from Milton who was operating an International Harvester 640, trying to pull a New Idea corn picker across an old concrete bridge over Otter Creek.

Officials say picker started to go over the west edge of the bridge when the man stopped and telephoned his son, who responded with a skid loader to pull the picker back up onto the bridge.

A section of concrete gave out when the man tried to reverse the tractor off the bridge. This caused the tractor to overturn, pinning the man against a grove of trees, suspended over the creek below.

The man was removed and later pronounced dead by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

