Rock County man in critical condition after stabbing

FULTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a 36-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed during a fight in Rock County on Sunday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in Fulton Township around 2:30 p.m.

Police say it was learned that the victim got in a fight with a 37-year-old man, who was not named.

The Sheriff’s Office did not report whether charges had been filed in the case, but added the investigation is ongoing.

The victim is said to be in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.