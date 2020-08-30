Rock County man killed in early morning motorcycle crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, crews were called to a crash involving a single motorcycle near S. Carvers Rock Road south of E. Larson Road in the Bradford Township.

A Rock County deputy found a wrecked Harley Davidson motorcycle partially in the

roadway and an unresponsive 31-year-old man laying in a nearby ditch. The man was rushed to Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville but he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Officials say the man was from Clinton. He was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators say it isn’t clear what caused the crash and aren’t sure if alcohol was a factor. The incident is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



On 08-30-20, at 4:37 a.m., Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies and personnel from the

Janesville Fire Department and Clinton Fire Department responded to a single motorcycle

crash which occurred on S Carvers Rock Rd south of E Larson Rd in Bradford Township.

A Rock County Deputy located a crashed Harley Davidson motorcycle partially in the

roadway and an unresponsive 31 year old man from Clinton in the nearby ditch line.

Life

saving measures were started and taken over by Clinton Fire & EMS. The male was

transported by Janesville Paramedics to Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville,

WI. Life saving measures were continued at Mercy Hospital, unfortunately the male

succumbed to the injuries from the crash.

Undetermined if alcohol was a factor in the crash and the driver was not wearing a helmet.

The driver’s name will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification

of the family.

The crash, which is being reconstructed by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash

Reconstruction Team, remains under investigation at this time.

Troy J. Knudson

SHERIFF