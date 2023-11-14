JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unidentified man accused of robbing a Dollar General in Orfordville on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 1:43 p.m., according a sheriff’s office media release. Surveillance video shows the suspect, a “larger white male, approximately 6’2″ tall,” displaying a black handgun and pointing it at a Dollar General cashier.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, neon yellow shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes at the time of the robbery. His vehicle was described as a silver four door sedan.

The man’s whereabouts are currently unknown, and anyone with information concerning the case is encouraged to contact the Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244.