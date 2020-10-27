Rock County officials ask for the public’s help finding hit and run suspect

ROCK COUNTY, Wisc. (WTVO) — Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that sent two people to the hospital. .

Police say it happened in the town of Turtle Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. on East County Highway X. Two people were crossing the road when they were hit. The victims sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly maroon or burgundy, 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. The vehicle sustained passenger side headlight area damage and possibly some damage to the passenger side mirror.

If you have any information, you can anonymously call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-757-7911.

