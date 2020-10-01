Rock County officials ask Trump to cancel Janesville appearance, citing COVID-19 surge

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Board of Supervisors is urging President Donald Trump against coming to Janesville on Saturday, as the region faces a surge in coronavirus cases.

President Donald Trump has moved a scheduled campaign appearance from La Crosse to Janesville amid calls from La Crosse’s mayor and Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Trump will instead hold an event in Janesville at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport at 3:30 p.m. Ticket information is available here.

Trump also planned to hold a rally Saturday in Green Bay.

“Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents,” County Board Chair Kara Purviance said. “It is irresponsible of the President to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”

Rock County has more than 600 active cases, the highest it has ever had during the pandemic, with a 14-day positivity rate of 13.1%.

Wisconsin currently has the third highest rate of community spread in the U.S.

The website for the event says, “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

