JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A quick reminder about cooling centers in the stateline.

In addition to Winnebago and Boone Counties, Rock County is adding some as well. Find a list of cooling centers below:

Beloit Public Library : 605 Eclipse Blvd. Monday -Thursday: 9:30 am-9:00 pm Friday and Saturday: 9:30 am-5:30 pm

: 605 Eclipse Blvd. Beloit Transit Transfer Center : 225 Shirland Ave. Monday-Friday: 5:30 am-6:00 pm

: 225 Shirland Ave. Edgerton Public Library : 101 Albion St. Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am-8:00 pm Friday: 10:00 am-5:00 pm Saturday: 9:00 am-3:00 pm

: 101 Albion St. Hedberg Public Library : 316 Main St. Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am-8:00 pm Friday and Saturday: 9:00 am-5:00 pm

: 316 Main St. Uptown Janesville (Formerly known as Janesville Mall): 2500 Milton Ave. Monday-Saturday: 10:00 am-7:00 pm Sunday: 12:00 pm-5:00 pm

(Formerly known as Janesville Mall): 2500 Milton Ave. Janesville Senior Center (Lobby) : 69 S. Water St. Monday-Friday: 8:00 am-4:30 pm

: 69 S. Water St. Orfordville Village Hall : 303 E. Beloit St. Monday-Friday (Except Thurs): 7:00 am-5:00 pm Thursday: 8:30 am-5:00 pm

: 303 E. Beloit St. Brodhead City Hall : 1111 W. 2nd Ave. Monday-Friday: 8:00 am-4:30 pm

: 1111 W. 2nd Ave. Brodhead Police Department : 1004 W. Exchange St. Monday-Saturday: 8:00 am-6:00 pm

: 1004 W. Exchange St. Milton City Hall : 710 S. Janesville St. Monday-Thursday: 8:00 am-4:30 pm Friday: 8:00 am-12:00 pm

: 710 S. Janesville St. Milton Public Library : 430 E. High St. Monday-Tuesday: 10:00 am-8:00 pm Wednesday-Friday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm Saturday: 10:00 am-4:00 pm Sunday: 1:00 pm-4:00 pm

: 430 E. High St. Eager Free Public Library : 39 W. Main St. Monday-Thursday: 9:30 am-7:00 pm Friday: 9:30 am-6:00 pm Saturday: 9:30 am-1:00 pm

: 39 W. Main St. Footville Village Hall : 261 N. Gilbert St. Monday Friday: 9:00 am-12:00 pm

: 261 N. Gilbert St.

People 12 and under at the Edgerton Public Library location must be accompanied by an adult.